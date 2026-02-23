BJP MP hails Rajasthan govt for presenting report in Assembly of its two years' performance

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on Monday said the Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government has fulfilled its accountability to the people by presenting a detailed report of its two-year performance in the state Assembly.

Addressing reporters here, Tiwari said the report titled "Sarkar @ 2 Years: Pragati evam Utkarsh 2024-25-2026" was tabled in the House, outlining the government's achievements and initiatives over the past two years.

He said the government not only reviewed its own performance but also placed a comparative account of the previous Congress government's tenure before the House.

"Through this comparative presentation, the reality of the Congress has been exposed," he alleged.

Tiwari accused former chief minister Ashok Gehlot of insulting both the Assembly and the public by terming the discussion "foolish" outside the House instead of participating in the debate within the Assembly.

"Instead of presenting his arguments in the House, calling the discussion foolish outside raises questions about his seriousness. Such statements hurt the dignity of the Assembly," Tiwari said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between the BJP and the Congress over the debate on the state government's two-year report and a comparison with the previous five-year Congress rule. PTI AG KSS KSS