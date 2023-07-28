BJP MP Hema Malini demands ban on illegal construction in low-lying areas along Yamuna

Mathura (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding a ban on illegal constructions in low-lying areas along the Yamuna river, her representative said on Friday.

The Lok Sabha MP's representative Janardan Sharma said Malini highlighted that flooding in the river Yamuna inundates many villages and illegally developed residential colonies in the 'khadar' area in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The government has to spend crores of rupees over this, she said, adding, "It happened this time also, and people have to incur losses worth crores." "Colonisers, builders and land mafia have been indulging in illegal construction for the past few years in the 'khadar' area of river Yamuna. They are luring innocent people in the name of cheap houses and plots. This should be banned," the letter said.

The BJP MP further said that the district administration, development authority, municipal corporation, zila panchayat and other local bodies should take action, and the registry office be directed to not register plots on the 'khadar' area of the river. PTI COR NAV IJT IJT