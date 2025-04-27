BJP MP Hema Malini demands special economic package for better infra in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) BJP MP Hema Malini has demanded a special economic package for the development the city.

The actor-turned-politician met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow and thanked him for taking a special interest in the development of her parliamentary constituency.

In a letter dated April 24, addressed to the UP chief minister, the Lok Sabha MP said, "Astonishing number of tourists visit and stay in Mathura. The daily number is equal to double the size of the city's population." Mathura's present facilities and infrastructure are insufficient to cater to this number of people. A special package is, therefore, needed to upgrade facilities. Various government departments may plan and execute various developmental works.

In another letter, she raised concerns about traffic congestion, particularly between Mathura and Vrindavan. She proposed a two-lane road and an elevated railway track in place of the Mathura Vrindavan Railway track land to relieve traffic on the Mathura-Vrindavan road.

"I already had a discussion with the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and he has given his verbal consent for the project," Hema Malini said.

She asked the chief minister to request the Railway Ministry to transfer the land to the state government for building the road.

"For the convenience of devotees, the Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route should be declared as a National Highway, and to begin construction on this route, the state government should try to get this project sanctioned by the central government as early as possible," she said.

She added that lakhs of pilgrims have been doing Brij Chaurasi Kos Parikrama for many years. The route is 299-kilometre-long and connects 160 villages. UP government has already given NOC for this project.