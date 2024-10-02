BJP MP Hema Malini joins Nayab Saini's roadshow in Haryana's Ladwa

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday joined Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's roadshow in Ladwa, the seat in Kurukshetra district from where he is contesting the Assembly polls.

The actor-politician, who is an MP from Mathura, stood in an open vehicle and greeted voters. She was flanked by Saini on one side and his wife Suman Saini on the other.

The BJP is eyeing to return to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power with a "big" mandate.

Attacking the Congress, Saini said the party has always done "politics of lies and loot" and like the last two elections, people will reject them in the October 5 polls also.

Saini said, "Once the BJP returns to power, Haryana will be developed at a rapid pace." Hema Malini appealed to the people to vote for the BJP and make the lotus bloom in Ladwa and entire Haryana to strengthen the hands of Chief Minister Saini. PTI SUN MNK MNK