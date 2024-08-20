BJP MP hits out at Cong leaders for targeting Guv for granting sanction for CM''s prosecution

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Tuesday hit out at Congress leaders for allegedly targeting Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for granting sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on corruption charges.

“Revenue Minister (Krishna Byre Gowda) in the Siddaramaiah cabinet has called the Governor from a Dalit family ‘Nalayak’. Another Congress MLC (Ivan D'Souza) has said he will barge into Raj Bhavan and give the 'Bangladesh treatment' to the Governor," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"It is now beyond doubt that Congress is following Rahul Gandhi’s anarchy formula,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a Dalit, is also a ‘Nalayak’ ? he asked.

Congress, Siroya alleged, is made up of dynasts and elites who don’t value anything or anybody except their self interest. "Will Kharge Ji sack the Minister and MLC?" PTI GMS RS RS