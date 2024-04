Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP MP Karadi Sanganna on Wednesday joined the Congress.

The two-time MP from Koppal has been upset with the BJP leadership for not giving him a ticket to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Sanganna was welcomed into the party fold by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief. PTI RS SS