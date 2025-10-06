BJP MP Khagen Murmu, MLA Sankar Ghosh attacked during North Bengal flood relief

Kolkata: BJP MP Khagen Murmu was injured on Monday, after he and party MLA Sankar Ghosh were allegedly heckled by locals when they visited the flood-affected Nagrakata area in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district to take stock of the situation.

Ghosh shared a video on social media of a blood-stained Murmu before being rushed to hospital, claiming that they were pushed and their vehicle was vandalised by locals at Nagrakata area.

Ghosh, the BJP MLA from Siliguri, said they had to leave the place soon after the incident to take the Malda Uttar MP to hospital.

The two BJP leaders had gone to the flood-affected area to take stock of the situation in the wake of torrential rainfall in several north Bengal districts over the last two days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier in the day said 23 people have died so far in the north Bengal floods.