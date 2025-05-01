BJP MP Kulkarni irked as Ajit Pawar inaugurates building `before time'

Pune, Apr 30 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member Medha Kulkarni on Thursday expressed displeasure after Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the building of the Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal here `before' the scheduled time.

She missed the early morning event even though she was not late, said Kulkarni who is a member of the Mahamandal (corporation) set up for the Brahmin community.

Pawar, a BJP ally, later posed for a photo with Kulkarni in front of the inauguration plaque.

Kulkarni told reporters that she reached the venue ten minutes before the scheduled time of 6.30 am, but the inauguration was over by then.

"I was a little upset as it took place well before the time," she said, adding there was no point in being invited in such a case.

She had the same experience on a few earlier occasions where Pawar was to inaugurate a project, the BJP leader claimed.

"Since I could not take part in the main function today, we stood in a corner and clicked pictures. I would like to request him to fix a time, be it early morning or night," she said.

The BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government has set up the Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal for helping the Brahmin community in the state. PTI SPK KRK