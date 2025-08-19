BJP MP lauds ride-hailing app for meter based fare in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday lauded a ride-hailing app for operating on meter fare without any hidden charges.

The Nagara app, which was started in June 2024, was relaunched last month. The app claims to offer fares according to the meter in Bengaluru.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', he praised the founders of the ride-hailing app and said, "Remember the good old days when Bengaluru autos ran by the meter? @NagaraAuto is bringing that back. With their app, you can hail an auto that charges only the meter fare with no hidden costs & no commission. The fare on the meter is what you pay directly to the driver." According to him, their fleet is easy to spot - each auto carries a special marker on top that lights up after dark, making them instantly recognisable.

"A wonderful initiative by youngsters @NiruAradhyan and @Shivanna1123, this app is particularly significant in improving the first and last mile connectivity to metro stations for commuters," he added.

Last month, the Regional Transport Authority of Bangalore Urban District announced a hike in the minimum auto rickshaw fare, raising it from Rs 30 to Rs 36 for the first 2 km.

The new fare came into effect from August 1.

According to the notification issued by the authority, the fare is valid within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

According to the notice, after the first 2 km, Rs 18 will be charged for every km. PTI AMP ADB