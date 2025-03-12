BJP MP lauds 'violence-free' Delhi polls in RS, targets Trinamool

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday lauded the recent Delhi elections in the Rajya Sabha, stating that no incidents of violence were reported linked to the polls.

The MP from West Bengal also launched a veiled attack on the state's ruling Trinamool Congress while initiating a discussion on the working of the railway ministry.

Initiating the debate, Bhattacharya blamed the West Bengal government for the pending projects of the railways due to non-availability of land, leading to an uproar from the Trinamool members.

He also made a veiled attack on the Trinamool for the post-poll violence in Bengal, leading to further uproar.

"At least 43 railway projects in West Bengal have been delayed because of land acquisition issues," Bhattacharya said.

"Expedite land acquisition and resolve law and order issues," the BJP MP said amid ruckus by the Trinamool members.

Encroachment is a significant problem on railway properties in West Bengal, especially around urban centres such as Kolkata, Bhattacharya alleged.

He went on to laud the recently-held Delhi elections, saying not one incident of violence was reported during the polling process.

"No one lost life, no bullets were fired, no one's house was broken with JCB," Bhattacharya said.

Amid protests by Trinamool MPs, Bhattacharya said he is also appreciating the Congress.

As the ruckus continued, Leader of the House J P Nadda urged the Chair to protect the speaker.

"There was stone pelting on the convoy of Rahul Gandhi (in Bengal)... he could not get a guesthouse," Bhattacharya said.

"The Leader of the House had done 'tarpan' for 83 BJP martyrs on the banks of Ganga in 2019," he added. Earlier, the BJP MP said the Narendra Modi government increased the allocation for the railways, and merging the Railway Budget with the Union Budget has also proved beneficial.

"With record allocation, the government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to transforming Indian Railways into a world class network," Bhattacharya said.

"Before 2014, we saw how Railway Budget was turned into an instrument of political calculations. Lofty promises were made but very little was implemented on ground," he claimed.

"Merging Railway Budget with Union Budget has streamlined financial planning and resource allocation, leading to more efficient project execution," the BJP MP said. PTI AO ARI