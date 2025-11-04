BJP MP, leader clash at Disha meeting in Kanpur Dehat; hurl 'goonda' jibe

Kanpur (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A district-level government review meeting here descended into chaos on Tuesday after BJP MP Devendra Singh 'Bhole' and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi, husband of UP minister Pratibha Shukla, got into a heated argument and came close to blows, leaving the ruling party red-faced.

The confrontation broke out during a Disha Committee meeting in Kanpur Dehat, where both leaders hurled accusations at each other over local political issues, an official said, requesting anonymity.

The situation spiralled so quickly that District Magistrate Kapil Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shraddha Narendra Pandey had to step in and suspend the meeting midway to restore order, the official said.

In the middle of the heated exchange, MP Bhole said, "If we're talking about goondas, then no one is a bigger goonda than me. I'm Kanpur Dehat's biggest history-sheeter." Former MP Anil Shukla Warsi hit back, accusing Bhole of packing the Disha Committee with "anti-social elements" who "harass locals and extort factory owners".

Bhole countered, saying, "In every election, he creates such drama. I was called a goonda, but I've been in politics for 50 years. They are the ones spoiling the district's atmosphere." "You roam around with Vikas Dubey's brother, who murdered Santosh Shukla, and call others goondas?" Bhole said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav latched on to the controversy to hit out at the BJP dispensation in Uttar Pradesh and shared a small video clip of the clash on social media.

"Poorv ke haath mein katora, vartamaan ke hisse mein malaai hai, ye jhagda aur kuch nahin bas batwaare ki ladaai hai (The former has a begging bowl, the present has all cream in his share, this fight is nothing more than a tussle for share)," Yadav quipped on X, adding "BJP jaaye to vikas aaye (Development will happen, once BJP is ousted from power).

SP district president Arun Kumar 'Bablu Raja' also took a dig at the ruling party, remarking, "Two engines of the double-engine government are colliding. Those who once accused others of goonda raj are now fighting among themselves. What development will they bring?" The incident left the BJP's local unit embarrassed as videos of the confrontation appeared on social media.

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting was held in Kanpur Dehat on Tuesday to review the progress of various central government schemes and development projects.

The meeting, chaired by local Member of Parliament (MP) Devendra Singh 'Bhole', witnessed the participation of senior administrative officials, including DM and SP and representatives from different departments.

Later, District Magistrate (Kanpur Dehat) Kapil Singh told PTI that the Disha committee meeting was underway when the heated arguments broke out between BJP MP Devendra Singh Bhole and former MP Anil Shukla Warsi, who had been permitted by the committee's chairperson to present his views.

"It was only a heated verbal exchange, not a physical fight," the DM said, adding that the meeting was postponed due to the tension.

BJP MP Bhole told PTI over the phone on Tuesday evening, "Everyone present saw and heard what happened. I have already said whatever I had to say on the matter." The lawmaker added that he was in a meeting and would share his detailed version soon.

SP Kanpur Dehat Shradhha Narendra Pandey did not respond to calls. PTI COR KIS RT