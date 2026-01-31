New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari has filed a police complaint against a "fake" Facebook account that is using his name, alleging it was posting misleading and incorrect content to malign his image Tiwari lodged the complaint at Mandir Marg Cyber police station in New Delhi after a strong worded criticism of the now-stayed UGC regulations was posted from the said Facebook ID using his photo.

The North East Delhi MP, who is also a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, said in a post on X on Saturday that he had already complained against the "fake" ID, yet it was active.

"Some unknown person under a conspiracy is operating a fake Facebook ID in my name. My real Facebook ID has a blue tick. I lodged a police complaint on January 22, yet the fake ID is active and the person operating it was not caught," Tiwari said in his post, demanding that the police arrest the person.

A case has been registered based on the BJP MP's complaint under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, a police officer said.

Tiwari, in his complaint, alleged that the "fake" Facebook ID "Manoj Tiwari BJP" was being misused to malign his name and public image through the posting of misleading and incorrect content that was extremely objectionable and worrisome.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations over discrimination against SC, ST and OBC students in higher educational institutions were recently stayed by the Supreme Court, amid protests by a section due to apprehensions that they may be misused against general category people.

It was alleged that the new rules, apparently brought in the name of equality at higher educational institutions, will put general category students in an indefensible position. PTI VIT RT RT