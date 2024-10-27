BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forms ward committees for better redressal of public grievances

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Aiming to ensure effective redressal of public grievances in his North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has formed ward committees involving party workers and local people.

Advertisment

A large number of grievances remain unaddressed because a single 'Sansad Pratinidhi' (parliamentary representative) cannot handle the rush of complaints, Tiwari told PTI.

"Often there are complaints that the Sansad Pratinidhi is not paying attention to the complaints of the masses and that he remains concerned with a limited number of people," he said.

Now, each of the 41 municipal wards in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency will have ward committees, with the 'Sansad Pratinidhi' as a member in all of them, Tiwari said.

Advertisment

Each committee will have 25 members of which 15 will be locals drawn from market associations, residential welfare associations, social organisations and other communities, while the remaining 10 will be local BJP workers, Tiwari said.

"These committees will be in touch with the people of their respective wards and get their feedback on the most pressing issues related to civic bodies, discoms, jal board and other such agencies. The feedback will reach my office and I will ensure effective redressal of all the problems," Tiwari said.

People across Delhi are facing problems due to the official apathy and failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government with public services like sanitation, water supply, streets, parks, and other such facilities and infrastructure in a very poor condition, Tiwari claimed.

Advertisment

"In fact, there is such rush of individual complaints every day that it becomes difficult to identify the common issues affecting the large populace. The committee system is expected to streamline the feedback process and ensure effective redressal of grievances," he said.

Tiwari is a three-time MP from North East Delhi which has a large number of unauthorised colonies and slum settlements. PTI VIT ARI