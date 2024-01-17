BJP MP Manoj Tiwari releases bhajan on Lord Ram

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's second bhajan on Lord Ram was released on Wednesday, ahead of the January 22 consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Tiwari, a famous Bhojpuri actor-singer, said his devotional song "Wo Hai Ram" was released by T-Series.

"It was released at the same time when a truck carrying Lord Ram's idol was being brought to the Ayodhya Ram temple premises amid chants of Jai Sri Ram," the North East Delhi BJP MP said.