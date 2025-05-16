BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to release 'Sindoor Ki Lalkaar', song hailing Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) BJP MP and popular Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari will soon release a Hindi song titled "Sindoor Ki Lalkaar", days after the military offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The three-term sitting MP from North East Delhi said while he was deeply touched by the valour displayed by the Indian armed forces during the operation, he was also hurt that no other singer thought of lauding the soldiers through music.

"Many singers have rendered songs for political reasons, often against the government, but there’s not a single song about our soldiers and the bravery they displayed during Operation Sindoor," Tiwari said, adding that "Sindoor Ki Lalkaar" will be launched soon on his official YouTube channel.

Conceptualised by BJP leader Neelkant Bakshi, the song has been sung and composed Tiwari.

India launched air strikes at nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashimir (PoK) in the wee hours of May 7. The military offensive came in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Stating that those who sing in regional languages should become the voice of the country, Tiwari said, "Many singers produced songs during the farmers’ protest on Delhi's borders in 2021, but no one came forward after the Pahalgam terror attack or Operation Sindoor.” The 5.45-minute song hails the valour of the Indian armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting to teach a lesson to Pakistan and the terrorists backed by it.

Tiwari also shared a poster of the song on his social media handles, saying "Sindoor Ki Lalkaar” will be out soon on his official YouTube channel.

"The song is dedicated to the Indian Army and based on their inspiring actions under Operation Sindoor," he said. PTI VIT ARI