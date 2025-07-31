BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to undertake kanwar yatra from Bihar to Jharkhand's Baidyanath temple

New Delhi: BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari will undertake an over 100 km-long kanwar yatra from Sultanganj in Bihar to Baba Baidyanath temple in Jharkhand's Deogarh on Thursday.

Tiwari, a popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, will undertake the yatra on foot and complete it by August 3, the MP said in a brief statement.

"After 30 years, I will again undertake kanwar yatra to Babadham," the third term Lok Sabha MP said and added that he will pray to Lord Shiva to bless all, including people of Delhi and Bihar.

The former Delhi BJP president is a prominent Purvanchali face of the party in Delhi.