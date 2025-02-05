BJP MP, MLA slam actor for claiming Shivaji ‘bribed’ Mughals

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Actor Rahul Solapurkar is facing flak for claiming that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped from Agra after "bribing" Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's chieftains.

While BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of the Maratha king, said those who make such remarks should be shot, Suresh Dhas, an MLA of his party, said people should thrash Solapurkar wherever they see him.

In a video message, Solapurkar said he regrets hurting sentiments of Shivpremis (those who love Chhatrapati Shivaji) for using the word ‘bribe’ while describing the Maratha king’s escape from Agra.

Bhosale said Solapurkar should be tried for treason and questioned in what capacity he made the "derogatory remarks" on the 17th century Maratha warrior.

Bhosale said, "I feel such people should be shot wherever they are found or stoned to death.” Solapurkar had claimed in an interview that Shivaji Maharaj did not escape Agra in a "sweet box" as mentioned in history, but gave bribes to the chieftains and wife of Aurangzeb.

Bhosale said he would meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand action against Solapurkar.

The BJP MP said Solapurkar’s films or shows won’t be allowed to be released, and asked the film industry people not to give him any work.

In 1666, Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji escaped from the Agra Fort and left the Mughal emperor baffled.

Members of the Akhand Maratha Samaj protested at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, where Solapurkar serves as a trustee, on Monday. The protesters demanded his removal from the position and garlanded his poster with footwear.

Pune Police have increased security outside Solapurkar’s residence in Kothrud area. PTI VT