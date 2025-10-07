BJP MP Murmu likely to undergo surgical intervention for facial injuries; FIR lodged against 8

Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) BJP MP Khagen Murmu may require a surgical intervention to treat the serious facial injuries, including a fractured bone below his eye, a senior official of the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Tuesday.

The health condition of Murmu, who is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, is stable, he said.

"Murmu has sustained serious facial injuries, including a fractured bone below the eye. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. We are evaluating his condition from time to time and found him to be stable," the official told PTI.

"The MP may undergo a surgical intervention to treat the injuries. Our doctors are diagnosing it," he said.

The health condition of BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, who is also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, is stable, the official added.

Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh were attacked by a mob in Jalpaiguri district's Nagrakata area while visiting relief sites, an incident that set off a political storm amid ongoing search and rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Trinamool Congress for the attack and said he wished the state government and the TMC were more focused on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the PM of "politicising a natural disaster.

No arrests have been made till now. However, police sources said that formal complaints have been lodged against eight individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

"An FIR has been filed against eight persons. We have received some video footage of the incident. We are trying to identify them. The investigation is on," the police officer told PTI over phone.

Ghosh alleged that the two were "kicked, punched and pelted with stones" by locals "aligned with the ruling TMC".

The BJP claimed its leaders were attacked while trying to reach out to victims of the floods and landslides.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari released images of the alleged attackers, accusing the ruling party of failing to maintain law and order and allowing political violence to go unchecked. PTI SCH RG