BJP MP Narayan Rane moves HC, seeks dismissal of Sena (UBT) leader's poll petition

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) BJP MP Narayan Rane has filed an application in Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of an election petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut against the former's win from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisment

Rane, in his application, said the election petition was defective and lacks basic materials and facts thus rendering it unsustainable.

The application, filed through advocate Satish Maneshinde, further said election results should not be "lightly interfered with".

In his plea, Raut alleged Rane had won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by "fraudulent means".

Advertisment

Raut demanded that Rane's election from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg be cancelled and he be banned from contesting elections and voting for five years.

The HC had, in August, issued notice to Rane and sought his reply to the plea.

Rane in his application filed last week sought to intervene in Raut's petition.

Advertisment

The application claimed Raut's allegations are vague and does not give specific details.

Rane had defeated Raut by a margin of nearly 48,000 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, results of which were announced on June 4. PTI SP BNM