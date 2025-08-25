BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty before court in defamation case filed by Raut; to face trial

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over certain remarks allegedly made by him in 2023.

Following the recording of Rane's not guilty plea, the trial in the case will begin with the examination of witnesses from November 11.

On Monday, the senior BJP leader appeared before judicial magistrate (Mazgaon court) AA Kulkarni with his lawyer, and pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him.

Raut had filed a complaint against the former Union minister for allegedly making "defamatory, malicious and false" remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup area of Mumbai on January 15, 2023.

The BJP leader had allegedly said Raut's name did not exist in the voters' list and that he (Rane) had helped the latter get elected to the Rajya Sabha when he was in the undivided Shiv Sena.

Raut had sought action against Rane under IPC sections 499 and 500 (defamation).

Earlier in April, taking cognisance of the complaint, the Magistrate's court had issued process (summons) to the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in coastal Maharashtra.

Rane had challenged the summons before a special MP/MLA court, saying that no defamation case was made out against him and that the magistrate issued the summons without "assigning any reasons or applying judicial ind".

The complaint lacked credible demonstration of actual damages, an essential element of defamation, and did not specify how the complainant's reputation was harmed, Rane had claimed.

The remarks were made in the course of political discourse, not out of personal animosity or vendetta, his plea said, adding that political criticism or annoyance does not constitute defamation.

The special court had, however, rejected Rane's plea, saying he made "vague and unsubstantiated" statements against Raut "indicating malice.

The court noted that prima facie, Rane's statements were false and publicly made, thereby satisfying the elements of imputation and publication under defamation law.

It had noted that Raut presented documentary evidence, including a 2002 voters' list extract, which was not disputed by Rane, confirming Raut was a registered voter.

The special judge had pointed out that the statement that 'the complainant had committed fraud and would have to go to jail' is vague, unsubstantiated, and cannot be said to have been made in good faith or with due care and attention.

The statements were made "without supporting material, thereby indicating malice and an intent to tarnish the complainant's (Raut) reputation, it said.

The special court had refused to accept the plea of political discourse, saying the statements were "not mere expressions of dissenting views but specific allegations impugning the complainant's integrity and lawfulness." It had concluded that the impugned order did not warrant interference and dismissed Rane's plea against the process issued against him. PTI AVI RSY NSK