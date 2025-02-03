BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar targets AAP, says Delhi needs 'double engine' govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar on Monday said Delhi needs a "double engine" government and accused the current AAP regime of using "Purvanchalis" as a vote bank. Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Shekhar lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing it of being corrupt. "The situation of Delhi is in front of everyone. Kejriwal promised to clean Yamuna in three years... did he clean the Yamuna?" asked Shekhar. "Only scams are happening in Delhi. AAP leaders are either in jail or on bail... and they want to get another five years? How is that possible?" he asked. The BJP leader said many from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had to go back to their states during the COVID pandemic. "Don't use Purvanchalis only for votes. The prime minister has said repeatedly, if the BJP comes to power, everyone will get a pakka house...," he said. "Delhi also needs a double engine government to grow," he said. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, with the results set to be declared on February 8.

Meanwhile, Shekhar also lauded the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar.

"All the development in Bihar has happened under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," he said. PTI AO AS AS