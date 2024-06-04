BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wins Godda LS seat in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey won the Godda Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand by a margin of 1.01 lakh votes, defeating his nearest rival Congress's Pradeep Yadav, the Election Commission said.

Dubey has been winning the seat since 2009.

In 2019, he retained the seat by defeating Yadav, who had then contested as a JVM-P candidate, by a margin of over 1.84 lakh votes.

Voting was held on June 1 in Godda, and it registered a 68.63-per cent turnout. In 2019, the constituency had recorded a 69.57-per cent turnout. PTI NAM/SAN RBT