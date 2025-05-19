BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal leads Tiranga Yatra in Delhi to honour armed forces for Op Sindoor

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday took out a Tiranga Yatra to thank the armed forces for Operation Sindoor -- India’s response to Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack.

A large number of women workers of the party also attended the procession taken out from Britannia Chowk and raised slogans while carrying the tricolour.

"This procession is being taken out in honour of our armed forces which taught Pakistan a lesson with their valour. We are fortunate to participate in this yatra," Khandelwal said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India to hit terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 persons, mostly tourists were killed.