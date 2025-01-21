BJP MP Etela Rajendar slaps supporter of realtor for 'harassing' people

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etala Rajendar on Tuesday slapped a person here who he alleged was among the henchmen of a real estate businessman "harassing" people in a land issue.

A video that went viral showed those at the scene attacking the man after Rajendar's "slap".

Alleging inaction by police and revenue officials, Rajendar demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy order a thorough inquiry into the land issue and ensure that the helpless land owners get their plots.

Rajendar alleged that the real estate businessman tried to purchase the plots from owners by 'demoralising' them and through other 'unethical' means. Speaking to reporters, he said over 2,000 people had purchased plots in 1985 at Pocharam on city outskirts.

He alleged that the real estate businessman had got the land converted as agriculture land in 2006 on the basis of fake documents.

However, those who had purchased the plots got favourable verdicts from courts (that it is not an agriculture land), said Rajendar, Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri here.

Hence, the real estate businessman deployed "goondas" in recent times who were behaving in a high-handed manner against the plot owners, he alleged. Accusing local police of siding with the businessman, Rajendar said he visited the site to boost the confidence of land owners and conveyed to authorities about the issue and his visit as well.

The MP defended slapping the henchman and said he stood by the affected people. Police officials were not immediately available to share details of the incident.