BJP MP reiterates demand for judicial inquiry into corruption charges against Speaker Khader

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Friday reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the corruption allegations against Karnataka Speaker U T Khader.

The MP, representing Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, said he wished that Khader comes out of these allegations after the probe.

"I have demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the corruption allegations against Speaker Khader in the name of administrative reforms which are in the public domain," Kageri, a former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, told reporters after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"I have said that the position, the constitutionally respected seat, its dignity and honour are being diminished, and one must come out of it. Let an investigation by a sitting judge take place. I hope that, based on the probe, Khader and the Speaker’s position should come out of the allegations. Other than that, I would not like to say anything else," he added.

When asked whether he would provide any documentary evidence, the Lok Sabha member said he would provide whatever the judge expects.

On Khader’s charges that Kageri’s allegations have tarnished the dignity and honour of the Speaker’s post, he said it is his opinion which he is free to express.

"All I say is let a sitting judge investigate it," he said.

Khader had rejected the allegations of corruption.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, he termed the charges as "baseless" and "politically motivated." He asked the BJP leaders to submit their claims in writing.

"The former Speaker's allegations are baseless, politically motivated, and ill-intentioned. I reject them. They are all senior public representatives. Whatever doubts they have, they can give me in writing, I will look into it. As far as I'm concerned, development is part of my political career and development is my duty," Khader said.

He further said, "As an MLA I'm working for the development of my constituency, as a minister in the past -- I have received national awards, and at that time also allegations were there. Now as a Speaker, I'm the guardian of the public representatives. It is my duty to improve the system, the legislature, within my limits, and give various benefits to MLAs. I will do it in the future too." PTI GMS GMS KH