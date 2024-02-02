BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi sentenced to 6 years for model code of conduct violation

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) A Lucknow court on Friday sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi to six months' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,100 for violating the code of conduct during the 2012 UP assembly elections.

Joshi, the current BJP MP from Prayagraj, was convicted of holding a meeting in violation of the code of conduct on behalf of Congress party by Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of MP-MLA Court (MP-MLA Court) Ambrish Kumar Srivastava The prosecution told the court that on February 17, 2012, at around 6.50 pm, Joshi, in her capacity as a Congress candidate for Lucknow Legislative Assembly Cantt constituency, was campaigning in the Bajrang Nagar area of Krishna Nagar in violation of the code of conduct.

The prosecution alleged Joshi addressed a public meeting even after the time for the campaign was over.

When authorities got to know about the violation, Static Surveillance Magistrate Mukesh Chaturvedi went to the spot and found Rita Bahuguna Joshi holding a meeting with a crowd of about 50 people in Bajrang Nagar and recorded it on camera.

A report was lodged in the matter by Chaturvedi at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

After a police investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court againstJoshi on September 12 of the same year.

On February 20, 2021, the court framed charges against her under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

After the sentencing, the court took Joshi into custody.

She was later released on interim bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 20,000 and surety.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi left Congress and joined BJP before the 2017 assembly elections. PTI COR CDN VN VN