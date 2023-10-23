BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj among 5 booked for alleged illegal construction

Rishikesh (U'Khand), Oct 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj and four others for allegedly carrying out illegal construction in an area sealed by Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority, a police official said on Monday.

Rishikesh police station in-charge Khushi Ram Pandey said the case was registered against the five accused under sections 441, 452 and 448 of the Indian Penal Code related to criminal trespass on the complaint of Authority on Sunday.

According to the complaint by Authority's Assistant Engineer Surjit Singh Rawat, Sakshi Maharaj, who is an MP from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, Manjula, Krishna, Mukesh Jain and Manoj allegedly carried out illegal construction work in the area designated for rehabilitation of Tehri dam oustees that was sealed by the Authority over alleged irregularities. PTI CORR RT RT