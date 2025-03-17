BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya urges govt to ensure safe return of Taslima Nasreen to Kolkata

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya on Monday urged the government to ensure safe return of Bangladeshi novelist Taslima Nasreen to Kolkata from where she was forced to leave.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP member said Nasreen wrote 'Lajja' about unspeakable atrocities against the Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, and the situation prevailing there compelled her to leave Bangladesh in 2004.

He recalled that later she got shelter in Kolkata, but an unfortunate incident happened which was "orchestrated" by a then Congress leader.

"I am thankful to Congress leadership...Congress expelled that person...Also most unfortunate thing is that after that expulsion, the Trinamool Congress have accepted this person and then sent that person to Parliament of this country," Bhattacharya said and added the situation compelled Nasreen to leave Kolkatta again.

The BJP member further said Nasreen wants to come back to Kolkata and write poetry.

He urged the central government to facilitate her return to Kolkata, which was her home for many years before she was forcefully expelled. PTI NKD NKD MR