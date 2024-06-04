BJP MP Sanjay Seth retains Ranchi seat, defeats Cong's Yashaswini Sahay by 1.20 lakh votes: EC

Ranchi, June 4 (PTI) BJP MP Sanjay Seth retained the Ranchi seat by defeating Congress's Yashaswini Sahay by 1.20 lakh votes on Tuesday, Election Commission said.

Seth had won the Ranchi seat in 2019 by defeating Yashashwini’s father Subodh Kant Sahay by a margin of 2.82 lakh votes.

Yashashwini made her political debut with polls.

The Ranchi seat went to polls on May 25 and registered a 65.36 per cent turnout, slightly better from 2019 when it recorded 64.49 per cent turnout.

While Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held roadshows for Seth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and others campaigned for Yashaswini. PTI NAM/SAN MNB