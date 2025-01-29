BJP MP says Namma Metro fare hike put on hold by Union Govt

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP leader and Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan said on Wednesday that the Union Government has put Namma Bengaluru Metro's 45 per cent fare hike on hold.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)'s proposed fare hike was supposed to have come into effect on February 1.

"The Modi government has directed BMRCL to submit a comprehensive report before making any decision. A big win for the people of Bengaluru -- ensuring transparency, accountability and fair metro pricing," wrote Mohan in his official X account.

Meanwhile, BMRCL sources told PTI that they are yet to get official confirmation of the decision allegedly taken by the central government.

A three-member fare fixation committee of BMRCL, headed by Justice (Retired) R Tharani, recommended an increase of the fares by 40-45 per cent. The last Metro fare hike happened in June 2017, the only time in BMRCL's 14-year history. PTI JR ADB