BJP MP seeks licensing authority for digital news channels to curb spread of fake news

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A BJP MP on Wednesday urged the government to establish a regulatory licensing authority to curb news portals and digital news channels from spreading fake narratives and launching personal attacks on political leaders.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Assam's Darrang-Udalguri, Dilip Saikia, said, "There are a number of portals and digital news channels some of which are spreading fake narratives. There are some channels that launch personal attacks targeting political leaders." There have been incidents when some people were even compelled to commit suicides, he added.

"I request that a regulatory authority be established for issuing licence to portals and digital news channels so that they can be restricted (from spreading fake narratives)," the BJP MP said. PTI ASK ARI