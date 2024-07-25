BJP MP seeks Rs 83.52 cr for development of Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP MP Jaggesh on Thursday urged the government to allocate Rs 83.52 crore for the development of the Ganagapura Dattatreya Temple in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

Speaking in Kannada during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jaggesh highlighted the temple's significance as a major pilgrimage site located on the banks of the River Bhima. He noted that devotees from across the country visit the holy place.

"The temple premises are too small, surrounded by houses and shops. It's becoming difficult to manage the increasing number of pilgrims and provide adequate facilities," Jaggesh said.

The MP emphasised the need for widening roads connecting to the temple. He mentioned that the Dattatreya Samithi has prepared a master plan for the development.

In a separate appeal, BJP MP Sikandar Kumar called for improving rail connectivity to the Tara Devi and Hanuman temples in Himachal Pradesh.

The demands come as part of ongoing efforts to enhance infrastructure at religious sites across the country. PTI LUX DV DV