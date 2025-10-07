BJP MP Sharma says Vaishnaw has agreed to launch Khajuraho-Varanasi Vande Bharat train

Bhopal, Oct 7 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho Vishnudutt Sharma on Tuesday said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has agreed to start a Vande Bharat Express train between the temple town in Madhya Pradesh and Varanasi.

Sharma expressed gratitude towards Vaishnaw for agreeing to start the semi-high-speed train, designed for a modern, comfortable, and fast travel experience, between Khajuraho and Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh).

The former Madhya Pradesh BJP president met Vaishnaw in New Delhi and submitted a letter, putting forward the long-standing demand for a Vande Bharat train from Khajuraho to Varanasi.

"Following the letter, the Railway Minister informed Sharma on Tuesday that a Vande Bharat train would be launched between Khajuraho and Varanasi and orders for the same would be issued in a day or two," the BJP MP said in a statement.

Local public representatives and citizens expressed happiness over the fulfilment of their long-pending demand.

Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district attracts a lot of tourists, including overseas travellers.

Expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw, Sharma said the new train will be a Diwali gift to the people of Bundelkhand (where Khajuraho is located).

The launch of a Vande Bharat between Khajuraho, the city of Matangeshwar (Lord Shiva temple), and Varanasi, the city of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, will boost religious tourism and increase employment opportunities in the region, said the BJP leader. PTI MAS RSY