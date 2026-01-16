BJP MP Siroya alleges revenue shortfall, poor governance in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Friday alleged a steep decline in performance, missed revenue targets and "poor governance" in Karnataka under the Congress government.

In a press release, Siroya said the Siddaramaiah government, with the chief minister holding the finance portfolio, is unlikely to achieve its revenue mobilisation target for the 2025-26 fiscal.

The state had set a revenue target of Rs 2.03 lakh crore, but between March and December 2025, it reportedly collected only Rs 1.38 lakh crore, according to reports, it added.

Calling the figures an indictment of the government, Siroya said, "The overall performance of the Congress government in Karnataka has declined. Its revenue targets have not been met, according to its own assessment." Citing estimates, he said the government is expected to raise only a small portion of the remaining amount by March 2026.

Siroya pointed out that the commercial taxes department alone is likely to face a shortfall of around Rs 9,000 crore, while the transport department has projected a 10 per cent gap in meeting its revenue targets.

He added that the stamps and registration department has achieved only about 65 per cent of its target so far, with the excise department being the only one confident of meeting its goal.

The Rajya Sabha MP noted that while beer consumption has declined, sales of hard liquor have increased, contributing to excise collections.

He said the overall picture reflected what he termed an "all-round failure" of the government, attributing it to "internal power struggles, alleged corruption and flawed policies." "It is common knowledge that the five or six guarantees have emptied the state coffers," he said, alleging that even their implementation has been inconsistent.

He cited confusion witnessed during the Belagavi session of the Assembly last month as "evidence of policy paralysis." Siroya also referred to another report claiming that the government’s overall governance performance—measured by the utilisation and disbursal of funds and grants—stood at 51.6 per cent. This, he said, was about six percentage points lower than the performance recorded during the same period last year.

The assessment was reportedly made at a meeting chaired by the chief secretary in December 2025.

Referring to the chief minister’s remarks on his tenure, Siroya claimed Siddaramaiah’s record had benefited himself rather than the people.

"Governance outcomes matter to citizens, not personal milestones," he added.