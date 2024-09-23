BJP MP Siroya slams Cong leaders for targeting Guv Gehlot in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Monday slammed the ruling Congress in Karnataka for targeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

In a statement, Siroya said when the cases are piling up before the Governor, the Congress leaders are casting aspersions on Gehlot.

"It is the old trick of the Congress party to attack the Constitutional authorities when their misdeeds are caught and when they are in trouble. In Karnataka, the party’s senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have started targeting the Governor as many of their corruption cases pile up before him," Siroya said in his statement.

The Rajya Sabha member said the Karnataka High Court is about to decide on the prosecution sanction against the CM in the MUDA 'scam'. More cases of corruption may end up before the Governor and the courts in the near future, he said.

"At such a time, Congress leaders are deliberately casting aspersions on the Governor. As more and more cases of corruption with documentary evidence go before him, the more they will abuse the Governor," Siroya charged.

He alleged that Siddaramiaah, in his first term as the CM, had defanged the Lokayukta and started the anti-corruption unit to "totally escape oversight and accountability".

The courts had to later restore the Lokayukta, Siroya said.

The BJP leaders have faced the wrath of the Lokayukta, but they never tried to dismantle the institution or manipulate it, he added.

"The moral of the story is when Congressmen realise that their chair is shaky, they will try to destroy institutions," he alleged.