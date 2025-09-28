BJP MP stops 'noisy' dandiya event in Pune, alleges police inaction

Pune, Sep 28 (PTI) BJP MP Medha Kulkarni halted a dandiya event organised during the Navratri festival in Pune's Kothrud area after she received complaints from locals about noise violations.

Speaking to reporters, Kulkarni claimed she received complaints from residents, including senior citizens and those with health issues.

The Rajya Sabha MP went straight to Jeet Ground in Kothrud, where a private dandiya event was underway on Saturday, and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"I received several calls and messages from residents of the Kothrud area on Saturday. They complained that loud music was being played on the speaker system at the dandiya event since the first day of Navratri. Even cancer patients complained about the noise," she told reporters.

Kulkarni alleged that no action was taken despite repeated complaints to the Kothrud police station, the deputy commissioner and written messages to the police commissioner.

"I first informed the police and then went to the event," she said.

Kulkarni said she will not allow such events to take place on Jeet Ground and will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the police commissioner to discuss the issue and launch a "jan andolan". PTI COR ARU