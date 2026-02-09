BJP MP suggests space force to protect India's strategic interests

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajya Sabha BJP MP Sujeet Kumar on Monday made a strong case for the establishment of an independent space force to safeguard India's strategic interests in outer space.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP member emphasised that space is no longer merely scientific.

"It is a strategic domain," Kumar said and highlighted that all communications, navigation, banking, surveillance, and military operations depend on space-based assets.

He said the government has created the Defence Space Agency and the Defence Space Research Organisation.

Noting that ISRO's achievements command global respect, the BJP MP said the historic success of the anti-satellite missile test, ASAT, has established India as a credible space power.

"Along with all these achievements, an independent space force is also a strategic necessity today," he stressed.

He further said India's greater strategic adversary, China, operates a dedicated strategic support force, and the US established its space force in 2019.

"So we cannot afford institutional complacency when other nations are recognising our space dominance. The Defence Space Agency that we have today is an important first step, but it remains transitional," he said.

It functions within the existing tri-service structure, and is headed by officers on rotation, and does not yet possess an independent carder, a permanent doctrine authority, or full unity of command over space operations, he said.

"Our dependence on space is accelerating. With phase-3 surveillance systems and dozens of military satellites planned, protecting our space assets will soon require continuous dedicated military operations," Kumar said.

He said that space warfare is fundamentally different and demands specialised doctrine, dedicated career officers, continuous situational awareness, and seamless coordination with Israel and industry.

He urged the government to constitute a high-level committee to examine options for an independent space force and space warfare academy and submit recommendations at the earliest. PTI NKD DRR