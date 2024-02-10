BJP MP takes up proposed Dhalbhumgarh airport issue with Civil Aviation Ministry

Jamshedpur, Feb 10 (PTI) BJP MP from Jamshedpur Bidyut Baran Mahato has sought the intervention of the Civil Aviation Ministry on the construction of the proposed Dhalbhumgarh Airport, which has "failed" to take off despite the ground-breaking ceremony held in 2019.

Advertisment

Mahato raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The BJP leader said the proposed airport would be a boon for the Kolhan region, which is mineral-rich and industrial hub of Jharkhand.

He said the ground-breaking ceremony of the airport was held in the presence of then-Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha in January 2019.

He described the Jharkhand government's lackadaisical approach in taking up the issue with the forest department to get NOC as "unfortunate". PTI BS RG