BJP MP Tejasvi Surya appears in case challenging Bengaluru tunnel road project

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has appeared in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Bengaluru tunnel road project in the Karnataka High Court. The matter was heard on Saturday.

The Bengaluru South MP, a lawyer by profession, will argue on behalf of actor Prakash Belawadi against the state government's proposed underground road network to ease the city's traffic.

According to a statement from Surya's office, the petition (filed by Belwadi) raises concerns over the absence of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the lack of consultation with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA).

The litigation also flagged issues with the Detailed Project Report (DPR), particularly the tunnel alignment beneath the historic Lalbagh Rock, a 3,000-million-year-old formation recognised as a National Geological Monument.

Appearing before a Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Poonacha, Surya contended that the proposed tunnel alignment could affect around 6.5 acres of Lalbagh land.

The Court directed the Additional Government Advocate (AGA) representing the State to submit details regarding tree felling linked to the project and sought the Geological Survey of India's opinion on environmental aspects.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 28.

Surya has also sought an appointment with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, to discuss the implications of the project and possible alternatives.

Shivakumar, a supporter of the project, defended it as a solution to city traffic woes. "There will be no problem with Lalbagh as it will go underground," he said, adding that any affected area would be restored as a park after completion.

He also noted that the government was not acquiring private land, except for a small portion near Christ College for temporary use.

Responding to criticism that the project would benefit only the wealthy, Shivakumar said, "Yes, this is for the rich, those who have money," and challenged Surya to present an alternative traffic plan.

Surya, Belawadi, and other activists have opposed the project, citing potential environmental and heritage impacts.

"They (the Congress government) have not conducted an environmental impact assessment. After the tunnelling accidents in Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre prepared a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). Violating all these norms, the tunnel road cannot be constructed," Surya told reporters here.

"Personal attacks will not serve any purpose," Surya added, saying he has prepared a plan of action to prevent the tunnel road and ease traffic problems.

"I have sought time from him for a detailed discussion on the project for the city’s development. My protest is against this tunnel road only because it is unscientific. It will destroy Sankey Tank in north Bengaluru and Lalbagh in the south," he said.

According to him, Shivakumar has agreed to meet him on Tuesday. PTI GMS SSK