BJP MP Tejasvi Surya finds flaw in Bengaluru Metro fare fixation

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday raised concerns regarding the 'exorbitant' fare hike by the BMRCL.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had hiked the fare in February by almost 125 per cent and revised it after receiving a severe backlash a week after the increase. Yet, many commuters had been complaining that the hike was still high.

Surya, who represents Bengaluru South constituency, pointed out 'a major calculation error' in determining the base year for maintenance and administrative costs, which forms the foundation of the Fare Fixation Committee’s report.

"Instead of considering the Maintenance and Administration cost of 2017-18, the BMRCL, while requesting for the hike before the FFC, calculated the M&A Cost pertaining to 2016-17," Surya said in a statement.

This incorrect computation has led to an unjustified increase in fares, resulting in commuters paying an estimated Rs 150 crore in excess since the fare revision, he claimed.

"Even though the average fare increase remained 51.5 per cent, the most common journeys undertaken by commuters (falling in the 8-15 km slab) have seen an unjustified hike close to 70 per cent," the MP stated.

He added that the same journeys in the Metros of Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Nagpur cost approximately half the ticket price of Bengaluru Metro.

The MP urged BMRCL to immediately rectify the anomalies in the fare fixation and ensure that commuters are not burdened by flawed calculations.

He also sought a detailed clarification from BMRCL on how the 'error' occurred and whether any corrective measures have been initiated.

According to him, BMRCL officials have assured him that a formal response on the issue will be shared shortly.