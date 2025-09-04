BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slams Karnataka govt for 'exorbitant' hike in Metro rail fare

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday questioned the "exorbitant" hike in Metro fares in Bengaluru and sought to know why the state government was not making the fare fixation committee report public.

He said the maximum fare of Rs 90 for one side travel is a huge burden on ordinary people who take up the metro rail for long journeys.

According to him, the state government hiked the Metro fare by 136 per cent.

"Every day, 10 lakh people travel in the Bengaluru Metro and those who travel are common people. They are those who work in hotels, garments and information technology related sector," Surya said in a press conference here.

He said the Delhi Metro too hiked the ticket prices recently.

In Delhi, the fare that was Rs 10 to travel a distance from zero to two km, has been increased to Rs 11. For a distance from two km to five km, the fare was hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 21, the Bengaluru South MP said.

He added that the Delhi metro fare for a distance from five km to 12 km has been enhanced from Rs 30 to Rs 32. Up to 21 km distance, the fare has been revised from Rs 40 to Rs 43. Up to 32 km the fare has been revised from Rs 50 to Rs 54. For travelling above 32 km, the fare has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 64, the MP said.

"In Delhi, the minimum increase is just Re one and maximum by Rs four. Who will oppose if there is an increase by Re one to Rs four? People would voluntarily accept this hike," he explained.

Speaking about Metro fare in Bengaluru, he said the journey between 10 km and 15 km will cost Rs 60; 15 km to 20 km-- Rs 70; 20 km to 25 km – Rs 80; for a journey above Rs 25 km, the fare is Rs 90.

"Nowhere in the country the maximum fare in Metro rail is Rs 90. This is exorbitant. The state government has increased the public transport journey between Rs 400 and Rs 500. This is the economic model of the state government," Surya alleged.

He requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to bring down metro fare in the interest of the people of Bengaluru.

"Who can travel in Metro Rail by spending Rs 200 a day? This government is insensitive to the sufferings of common people," he alleged.

The MP said he had approached the High Court questioning the hike.

According to him, there was a hearing three days ago and the state government filed its affidavit that it will make the fare fixation committee report online.

Even after four days, the report has not been made public, Surya complained.

The MP reminded the state government that the final hearing is on September 22 and the state government should make the report public instead of getting slammed by the court.

"When Delhi can make the fare fixation committee report public, why can’t Karnataka do it? What are you hiding?” Surya sought to know.

He said he has doubts on the existence of any fare fixation committee report.

The MP was instrumental in compelling the state government to start the Yellow Metro Line from RV College to the Electronic City.