BJP MP Tejasvi Surya ties knot with Carnatic singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Bengaluru: Bengaluru South MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday tied the knot with Carnatic classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in the city.

The wedding was held traditionally amid the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Several top BJP leaders including party's state president B Y Vijayendra, Union ministers V Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, as well as BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Surya would marry Sivasri, a bioengineering graduate with a master’s degree from Chennai Sanskrit College.

She is also a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Recently, the 34-year-old MP and the classical singer were seen at spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, seeking his blessings.