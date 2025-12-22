BJP MP terms Cong protest against G RAM G as a sign of frustration

Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP executive president and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu on Monday termed the Congress's protest against Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) bill as a sign of frustration.

This scheme is completely in line with the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi and aims at establishing Ram Rajya, Sahu said.

In a statement issued after the party's organisational meeting held in Ranchi, Sahu claimed, "Congress party is anti-Ram and against a developed India. The party leaders love infiltrators but not the people of India. Their protest against the VB-G RAM G Bill is sign of frustration." "The VB-G RAM G scheme has been launched to ensure that every poor person gets employment and their dignity and respect are enhanced and is in line with the national vision of Developed India 2047," claimed Sahu.

He said that the employment scheme was not originally named after Mahatma Gandhi.

"In 1980, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi combined all the old employment schemes to create the National Rural Employment Programme. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi changed it to the Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, and later the Manmohan government changed it into MGNREGA. The Congress should explain whether changing the name amounted to insulting Jawaharlal Nehru," said Sahu.

He claimed that the new scheme will eliminate corruption. The schemes have been linked to real-time data, and there is a provision for monitoring through GPS-enabled mobile phones.

The BJP leader announced that it was deciding during the organisational meeting to celebrate the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary year at the booth level through various programs.

"On December 24, Atal ji's statues will be cleaned at all locations. A festival of lights will be celebrated in the evening. Between December 25 to 31, Atal Smriti Conferences will be held in all assembly constituencies," added Sahu.

This apart, photo exhibitions, rangoli competitions, and poetry conferences on the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's personality and achievements will also be organised in all districts for seven days.

He alleged that the JMM-led Jharkhand government has changed the name of clinics named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was responsible for creation of the state.

The organizational meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition and state BJP president Babulal Marandi, party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh, state-in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai among others. PTI ANB NN