BJP MP urges CM to revoke permission given to Islamist organisation to hold rally

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to revoke the permission granted to an Islamist organisation to hold a rally in Siliguri to protest the Wakf Amendment Act, citing potential threats to national security.

Bista in a letter to Banerjee on Saturday expressed concern over a planned rally on April 15 by an Islamist group, stating that Muslims from outside Bengal are converging in Fulbari and nearby areas to participate in the rally.

Bista in his letter alleged that the group has been inciting violence and making anti-national statements.

He highlighted the sensitive nature of the "chicken neck" region from a national security perspective, noting that Muslims constitute only five per cent of the population in Darjeeling district and that the protests are being driven by outsiders.

The Darjeeling MP requested Banerjee to withdraw permission for the protest rally, deploy additional forces in Siliguri and chicken neck region to thwart planned disturbances and conduct a flag march to reassure the public. PTI BSM RG