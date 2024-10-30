BJP MP urges JPC Chairman to invite Karnataka farmers to discuss land dispute with Waqf Board

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has requested Chairperson of Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 Jagdambika Pal to invite farmers from Karnataka's Vijayapura district as witnesses to discuss their land disputes with Waqf Board.

The Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru South, who is a member of the Committee, recalled his recent meeting with a delegation of farmers from the district and other areas in the vicinity.

"These farmers, who have cultivated their lands for nearly a century, maintain records dating back to the 1920s and 1930s. In recent months, however, many of them have been served notices declaring their lands as Waqf property, without any accompanying evidence or explanation. The scale of these claims is substantial, with nearly 1,500 acres being designated as Waqf property in their village alone," he alleged in his letter to Pal.

According to him, the farmers claimed that apart from being served notices, changes have been made in the RTC (Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops), 'pahani' and mutation registers for some of the land parcels without following the due process of law.

"I, therefore, request that you invite the delegation of affected farmers to appear as witnesses before the Committee. Their testimony will provide valuable insights into the local implications of the proposed amendments and the pressing issues faced by the farming community in this regard," the letter stated.

Surya also requested Pal to visit the affected regions in Karnataka to receive complaints and grievances and also have a public hearing with the farmers adversely impacted by the Waqf Board's action.

Following allegations by a section of farmers from Vijayapura district that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, Karnataka Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah on Tuesday said none of them will be evicted, and notices issued to them will be withdrawn. PTI AMP RS RS