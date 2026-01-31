BJP MP urges state govt action after NCB busts secret drug lab in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 31 (PTI) BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar on Saturday expressed serious concern over recent drug-related seizures here and urged the Karnataka government to take corrective measures "before the situation worsens".

His remarks came after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory in Mysuru and arrested four people from Rajasthan, seizing narcotics worth Rs 10 crore.

Speaking to PTI Videos here, the Mysuru MP said the troubling trend of drug-related cases repeatedly pointing to Mysuru was alarming.

"This is the second or third such incident in the city. What is more disturbing is that the local police were completely unaware, and the searches happened without their knowledge," he alleged.

Wadiyar said the recent incidents have cast serious doubts on law enforcement in the city.

"The disturbing facts show that the police are aware of the drug syndicate’s operations here; otherwise, why wouldn’t they be trusted?" he claimed.

He urged the state government to take immediate action, adding, "They should set the situation right and take law and order into their own hands before it escalates further." According to the NCB, the crackdown began on January 28 in Surat, Gujarat, where federal officials intercepted an SUV in the Palsana area carrying about 35 kg of Mephedrone.

Following the seizure, the NCB arrested the alleged mastermind, Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, along with three others, all residents of Jalore district in Rajasthan.

The investigation led officials to a secret drug manufacturing laboratory in the Hebbal industrial area of Mysuru.

The facility was operating under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit for cleaning purposes and had been rented by a co-accused and relative of Vishnoi, the NCB said in a statement.