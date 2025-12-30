BJP MP Wadiyar accuses Cong govt in Karnataka of being soft on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 30 (PTI) BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar on Tuesday alleged that illegal migrants from Bangladesh have found Karnataka a "safe haven" under the Congress rule as he shared a video on his social media handle allegedly showing three illegal Bangladeshi migrants asking others to find a shelter in the state.

The Mysuru MP wrote to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara seeking immediate investigation and strict action over alleged illegal immigrants working in Bengaluru, citing concerns over law and order and internal security.

In his letter to the Home Minister, Wadiyar, the scion of Mysuru royal family referred to viral videos on social media in which three men, claiming to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, state that they are living and working in Bengaluru as security guards and auto drivers, and are seen inviting others to come to the city for work, portraying it as a safe place for illegal stay and employment.

"This concern has increased further as another video went viral recently, where a woman suggested that people should move to Bengaluru to avoid strict action being taken against illegal immigrants in Assam," he said He added that such statements create a public impression that Karnataka is becoming a safe place for illegal immigrants.

Stating that if the claims are true, they point to serious lapses in police verification, immigration checks, labour registration, and transport permit systems, the MP warned that illegal immigrants working in sensitive jobs such as security services and operating public transport vehicles pose "a direct threat to public safety and national security." Wadiyar urged the state government to conduct a detailed and time-bound investigation into the claims made in the viral videos, verify the immigration status of the individuals involved, examine possible lapses in police verification, labour law enforcement, transport licensing and employer responsibility, and take strict legal action against those found to be staying or working illegally.

He also called for fixing responsibility on officials or employers found guilty of negligence or misconduct and issuing a clear public statement from the Home Department that Karnataka will not tolerate illegal immigration or illegal employment.

Emphasising that the matter was not political, he said it concerned "public safety, internal security, and the responsibility of the State to protect its citizens." The MP warned that any delay or inaction could weaken public trust in law enforcement.

"A video has gone viral showing three men, reportedly from Bangladesh, living in Bengaluru, working as security guards and auto drivers, and openly inviting others to come and work here," he said in a post on 'X.' Referring to another viral clip, he added that a woman had stated that to escape the Assam Government's crackdown on illegal immigrants, Bengaluru had become the safer option.

"If these claims are true, this is nothing short of outrageous. It exposes large-scale infiltration and a complete collapse of law enforcement in Karnataka," Wadiyar claimed.

"The Congress Government's indifference has turned the state into a soft refuge for illegal immigrants, posing a direct and serious threat to public safety and internal security." He said he had demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against all illegal infiltrators residing in the state. PTI GMS SA