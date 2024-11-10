BJP MP warns beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme against attending Cong rallies; EC issues notice

Kolhapur, Nov 10 (PTI) BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik has kicked up a controversy by allegedly warning women who received Rs 1,500 under the Mahayuti government 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme against attending rallies of the Congress party.

Advertisment

The Majhi Ladki Bahin has been one of the major initiatives of the BJP-led Mahayuti this election year. In its manifesto for the November 20 state polls, the ruling alliance has promised to increase the aid to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 if it is voted to power.

The Kolhapur district collector, who is the district election officer, has issued a show cause notice to Mahadik for his statement under section 179 of BNS for violating the model code of conduct.

Addressing a campaign rally here on Saturday, Mahadik said, "If you spot women who received Rs 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana in Congress rallies, take their photographs, and we will see them. Taking aid from our government and praising others will not be allowed." The Rajya Sabha MP drew flak from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for his comments.

Advertisment

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said, "I condemn Mahadik's statement. This is happening in Chhatrapati's Kolhapur. I will not tolerate this type of threat. The women's commission must take serious action." The BJP leader later claimed that his comments were misinterpreted.

"The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a popular scheme in the state and will be a game changer in the polls. My statement has been misinterpreted as my intention was to protect women," he said. PTI COR ARU