BJP MPs flag UP power infra, credit flow in Bihar; Cong seeks higher deposit cover

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) BJP MPs raised issues ranging from power infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh to banking services in Bihar during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, while a Congress MP sought increase in deposit insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Raising the issue of rising power demand in Uttar Pradesh, BJP's Tejveer Singh said initiatives like smart city, data centre parks and electric mobility have led to record power consumption in the state, creating a burden on meeting energy needs during peak demand hours in many districts.

He called for strengthening the transmission network and energy supply, giving priority to expansion of the green grid in the state through solar parks and rooftop solar installations.

BJP's Dharmshila Gupta sought further strengthening of banking services in Bihar, saying despite positive changes through schemes like Jan Dhan, Mudra, Kisan Credit Card and Self-Help Groups (SHGs), credit flow remains below expectations.

"People are depositing in banks in a big way but Bihar's credit ratio is less, creating problems for farmers, youth, SHGs and small businessmen," she said, urging the Centre to address gaps in credit flow to make Bihar a developed state.

BJP member Shambhu Sharan Patel demanded restoration of halts for trains, including Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Express (13420), Banka Intercity Express (13242) and Rourkela-Barbil Intercity Express (18403), besides upgrade of Mankatha Railway Station in Lakhisarai district.

Another BJP member Dinesh Sharma raised the issue of roads and public places still bearing Mughal and British-era names, citing examples like Akbar Road, Lodhi Road and Minto Bridge in Delhi.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi called for increasing the deposit insurance limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, noting that with more banks becoming defunct, there is need for enhanced protection for depositors under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.

The insurance limit was last raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in February 2022 following the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank crisis, he said. PTI LUX TRB