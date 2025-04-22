New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear next week a plea which flagged BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's recent criticism of the apex court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, and sought removal of derogatory videos from social media platforms.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

The counsel quoted Dubey as saying that the CJI was responsible for "civil wars" in the country and after the video of his remarks went viral, derogatory phrases were being used on social media for the top court.

"This is a very serious issue," the counsel said.

"What (do) you want to file? You want to file a contempt petition?" Justice Gavai asked.

Contending that he has already filed a petition in the matter in the apex court, the counsel said the government was not taking action against the MP.

He said one of his colleagues wrote to attorney general R Venkataramani seeking his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey but there was no outcome.

"The issue is, at least give directions today to the social media platforms to remove these videos," he said.

The bench said the matter would be listed for hearing next week.

On Monday, the top court told another petitioner that he did not need its permission to file a contempt petition against Dubey over his remarks.

The parliamentarian launched a broadside against the Supreme Court on April 19, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be shut if the apex court has to make laws.

The BJP MP's remarks came following the Centre's assurance to the court that it would not be implementing some of the contentious provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act till the next day of hearing after the court raised questions over them.

Later, advocate Anas Tanveer, representing one of the litigants in the Waqf Act case, wrote to Venkatramani seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Dubey over his "grossly scandalous" remarks "aimed at lowering the dignity" of the top court.

In a related development, the BJP on April 19 distanced itself from Dubey's criticism of the Supreme Court, with party president J P Nadda calling the comments his personal views.

He also affirmed the ruling party's respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.

Nadda said he had directed party leaders not to make such comments. PTI ABA ABA AMK AMK